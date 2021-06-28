Puncch Beat’s Priyank Sharma on his equation with Ex Divya Agarwal, Varun Sood: We have handled it maturely

In an interview, Priyank mentioned that everything is sorted between the three of them. Scroll further to read what else he said.

Priyank Sharma has been making headlines as season 2 of his popular web series ‘Puncch Beat’ arrived recently. Speaking about his personal life in a chat with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Priyanka mentioned that his equation with his ex Divya Agarwal, Varun Sood is great. He said that everything is sorted between the three of them and he is willing to let the bygones be bygones. Priyank further mentioned that he never understood the issue Divya and Varun had with him and he never tried to figure it out either. He said that he might have hurt the couple unintentionally but he respects them.

Speaking of handling his issues with Divya and Varun, Priyank said, “Theek hai, I respect ki kabhi unintentionally ho gaya hoga (Okay, I respect that I might have hurt them unintentionally) because it was unintentional. Nothing was purposely done. Kabhi kabhi lag sakta hai kisiko bhi bura kisi bhi cheez ka. Aisa main bolunga nahi ki main bhi perfect raha honga (People can feel bad about things sometimes and I am not saying that I have always been perfect).” He further added, “But I believe that with time, they have also realised that we are not those kind of people also. And I remember talking to both of them.”

Further in the conversation, Priyank said, “Unfortunately, recently, Divya’s father also passed away. It was very unfortunate. I ended up texting her, we spoke on a very good note. I ended up speaking to Varun also. Everything is good, dono taraf se (from both sides).” Divya and Varun participated in the show ‘Ace of Spades’ together and ended up falling in love with each other. They are currently in a relationship.

