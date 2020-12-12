Punit J Pathak ties the knot with ladylove Nidhi Moony Singh; See inside PICS & VIDEOS

Punit J Pathak was earlier engaged to Nidhi Moony Singh in August 2020. The two of them finally tied the knot on December 11, 2020.

It was back in August this year that Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 winner Punit J Pathak announced his engagement with Nidhi Moony Singh. The choreographer and actor got engaged to the latter who happened to be his longtime girlfriend in a private ceremony. Social media was abuzz with pictures and videos of the couple back then. Punit finally tied the knot with his ladylove on December 11, 2020, in yet another private but lavish ceremony held in the city.

We have now got hold of some of the pictures and videos from the same in which the couple looks absolutely regal. Talking about the ABCD actor, he looks suave in a printed pink sherwani. He also dons a peach-coloured turban with a white feather attached to it. Nidhi, on the other hand, looks no less than a royal princess as she wears an embellished fuchsia pink lehenga teamed up with a matching dupatta and matching jewellery.

Check out the pictures below:

Moreover, the videos from Punit and Nidhi’s wedding are worth a glimpse. One can see the former’s friends Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa dance their hearts out at the wedding venue. In yet another one, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 winner can be seen eagerly waiting for exchanging garlands with his wife-to-be. One cannot miss the video in which Nidhi and Punit indulge in a fun banter while his mom stands nearby. Well, we are waiting to get some more glimpses at the wedding!

Meanwhile, check out the rest of the videos below:

Credits :Viral Bhayani Instagram

