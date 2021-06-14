Purab Kohli drops hints of Hip Hip Hurray cast reunion after lockdown is lifted

Purab Kohli answers queries of fans about his first show Hip Hip Hurray, as he talks about the reunion and memories of the show.

A prominent name in television and Bollywood, Purab Kohli has made a name for himself with his fabulous acting skills. The actor has been part of several TV shows and movies. He has proven his acting brilliance from the movies like My Brother…Nikhil, Woh Lamhe, Awarapan, Rock On!! and others. The actor recently held an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session with his fans and answered questions on his first TV show, Hip Hip Hurray.

One of his fans asked him if he was still in touch with the Hip Hip Hurray cast, to which he revealed that he is in touch with all of them and that they even have a WhatsApp group together where they chat almost every day.

A user asked if there will be a Hip Hip Hurray reunion. To this, Purab replied, “Well, we keep on talking about Hip Hip Hurray cast reunion but again the makers have to figure it out. So, I think you need to ask the makers the question.” To another user with a similar query, he replied, “Yes, we are planning one soon. Hopefully once the lockdown opens up, we can do one.”

When a fan asked him what comes to his mind when he hears Hip Hip Hurray, he said, “The DeNobili High School uniform with all of us wearing it!”. Sharing his favorite memory of the show, he said, “There are too many….Ofcourse spending time with all the actors… but Peeya, me and Vishal driving to shoot and back, the three of us used to have a laugh in the car… woud be one of the finest memories.”

On being asked about his career journey, if it was easy or tough, he said, “My journey started man years ago with Hip Hip Hurray. Considering I didn’t think of being an actor and I just stumbled upon it, it was relatively easy to start.”

For the unversed, the actor made his acting debut from the show Hip Hip Hurray and played the role of Mazhar. It was a show based on the life of students in 12th standard in DeNobili High School. It was a very popular show and ran on television from 1998-2001.

