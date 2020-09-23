Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara fame Disha Parmar tests positive for COVID 19; See post

Disha Parmar, who rose to fame with Nakuul Mehta starrer Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, has been tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. Read on.

Disha Parmar became a household name as Pankhudi Gupta with Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara opposite Nakuul Mehta aka Aditya Kumar. In a piece of sad news for her fans, the actress has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. She underwent tests for COVID-19 yesterday, and unfortunately, her reports came positive. The actress does not have many symptoms.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Disha shared a post, wherein she opened up about being diagnosed with COVID-19. On her Instagram story she wrote, 'As they say, there is no right timing for a bad time, being positive never was so awful.' In a conversation with the Times of India, Disha opened up about being detected with the virus, her health, treatment, and the precautions she is taking. The actress also hoped that she recovers from the virus soon, and also the COVID-19 crisis comes to an end sooner.

Sharing details, Disha said that her mother had tested positive for COVID-19 approximately ten (10) days ago. Now, her mom is better and recovering well. However, yesterday, she had undergone tests for the disease, as she had developed some symptoms, and her test results came positive.

The talented actress said that she is asymptomatic, and has only a little soreness in the throat and is feeling fatigued. 'We were following up with my mother’s medical treatment and I also got it,' reiterated Disha.

Take a look at Disha's Instagram story here:

She is currently undergoing medical treatment and has also quarantined herself at home like her mom. Disha said that they are following all the necessary guidelines, and she hopes to recover soon.

Not only this, but the actress also hopes that the Coronavirus pandemic gets over soon, and everybody gets back to their normal lives. Disha said that it has been a difficult time for the entire country in the past few months. First, the country was in lockdown, and now when slowly everything is opening up, the COVID-19 cases are spiking.

The actress was last seen playing the role of Jhanvi Jindal in show 'Woh Apna Sa' opposite Sudeep Sahir. The show also Ridhi Dogra and Kunal Karan Kapoor in pivotal roles, and went off-air in 20 July 2018.

