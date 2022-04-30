Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’s Radha aka Neeharika Roy opens up on being compared with Sriti Jha

Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan is an upcoming daily soap featuring Shabir Ahluwalia and Neeharika Roy. It is a mature romance based in modern-day Vrindavan. The story follows an intriguing journey of Mohan, who was once a charmer, someone who would play the flute and have everyone swooning around him, but he has somehow lost that spark and spunk along the way. He has turned into an intense, brooding man with sorrow in his eyes. The only person he is attached to is his mother, whom he loves.

Essaying the role of this intense character of Mohan, will be popular TV superstar Shabir Ahluwalia. He was last seen in Zee TV’s longest-running and top-rated show, Kumkum Bhagya. He will be paired opposite Neeharika Roy and Sambhabana Mohanty. Neeharika recently spoke with Telly Chakkar about working with Shabir, being compared with Sriti Jha, and more.

Talking about her first reaction to being paired with Shabir Ahluwalia, she shared, “Well, when I heard it, I did not believe it. So I called up the creative to know the truth. When she said yes, I was quite nervous to star opposite him as he is a big name. But when I met him for a mock shoot, he made me so comfortable.”

She also spoke about her comparison with Shabir's earlier co-star Sriti Jha from Kumkum Bhagya, “I have started getting reactions on the same and have been trolled at the same time. I am surprised that I am being compared with Sriti Jha Ma’am. There is no actual comparison, as she achieved so much and I am just a beginner.”

Also read- Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Shabir Ahluwalia and Neharika Roy's show launched in Lucknow