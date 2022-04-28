Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Shabir Ahluwalia and Neharika Roy's show launched in Lucknow

Shabir Ahluwalia is among the most loved actors on TV screens. We’ve seen Shabir in versatile avatars over the years and he is coming again to swoon around with his powerful performance as Mohan. Shabir is all set for his new show Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha, where he will be seen essaying the main character Mohan. Mohan is a man in his mid-30s who is idealized by the men and admired by women. However, he has somehow lost that smile along the way and now is an intense, brooding man with an invisible wall built around him that keeps everyone out except his mother, who means the world to him.

While Mohan's life is tangled with pain and regrets. Radha, on the other hand, is a spiritual and optimistic girl and is crestfallen to see her Mohan having lost that spark of positivity and will try to add joy into his life. The character of Radha will be essayed by Neeharika Roy. The story of Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan will revolve around a mature romance based in modern-day Vrindavan. Sharing his excitement for this new project, Shabir mentions that he is always stepped away from performing a different character. He further emphasized his character and said that Mohan is a strong, well-defined yet challenging character with several different shades. The actor further adds that he is excited to see how the viewers respond to his new avatar.

While the show has managed to generate a lot of intrigue ever since its first promo went on air, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan was unveiled in front of the media and the channel’s loyalists at a mega launch event in Lucknow. A mammoth gathering at the Valmiki Park to see TV superstar Shabir Ahluwalia's swashbuckling entry in his new avatar as Mohan, and on the other hand, Neharika Roy also stunned the audience with an enchanting dance performance.

Zee TV over the last 3 decades, has emerged as a broadcaster and has delivered engaging shows to its audience. Zee TV Business Head Aparna Bhosle said, “The idea behind this launch is to strengthen our core primetime with a fresh story at 8 PM while taking Kashibai Bajirao Ballal to 10 PM with the show entering a completely new phase of its narrative following the recent leap." Producer Prateek Sharma of Studio LSD Productions, who presented the audiences with a heart-warming narrative like Teri Meri Ikk Jindri also commented on the new show. He also revealed that the makers have interesting surprises for the audience.

Neeharika Roy was also thankful to ZEETV for offering her this role and expressed that the audience’s reaction to Lucknow has been the best experience of her journey till now. Apart from Shabir Ahluwalia and Neeharika Roy, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan also boasts of an exciting ensemble cast including the likes of Swati Shah, Sambhabhana, Keerti Nagpure, and Manisha Purohit among other talented actors. Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan will premiere on 2nd May and will air every Monday to Saturday at 8 pm, only on Zee TV!

