Qubool Hai 2.0: Here's why Gul Khan won't be associated to Surbhi Jyoti, Karan Singh Grover's digital sequel

Gul Khan clarifies that she won't be associated with the upcoming digital sequel of Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover's Qubool Hai 2.0.

That Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover are returning with a digital sequel to their hit show Qubool Hai is well known. The sequel will be a 12-13 episodes long and will stream on Zee's digital platform. While the first season was produced by Gul Khan's production house, this sequel won't have her in association. Clearing the air around it, Gul shared that she will not be directing or producing Qubool Hai 2.0.

"The digital platform had approached us for this big unfortunately we could not find a common ground regarding this," Gul told us. Well, it is surely a bummer given that the producer is known to bring her flare and creativity when it comes to giving Television some iconic pairs. Meanwhile, according to the buzz, Surbhi and Karan will begin shooting for the show in the next month and are pretty pumped about it.

Speaking of Qubool Hai, the show had enjoyed a re run recently during the lockdown. Surbhi had told us, "It is very nostalgic because it was my first show and it was like a dream for me. It is very close to my heart and I love the show the most just because it was my first but it also happened to be an overnight hit. I was very overwhelmed when I did the show and I did not expect I will get so much of love from everyone you know because I was new and no one knew me back then while Karan Singh Grover was a rage back then, a heartthrob."

