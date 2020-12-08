Qubool Hai 2.0: Sourabh Raaj Jain to have a 'special cameo' in Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover's web show

Sourabh Raaj Jain, who was last seen in Patiala Babes opposite Ashnoor Kaur, is all set to feature in Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover's upcoming web show Qubool Hai 2.0 in a never-before-seen avatar. Read deets inside.

Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti fans are beaming with happiness, as the duo are returning with the digital sequel of their much-loved show Qubool Hai. Ever since it was announced that Karan and Surbhi have joined hands for Qubool Hai 2.0, fans of the onscreen jodi can't keep calm. From the story to their looks, the followers of the show and pair are eager to know every little detail of Qubool Hai 2.0. And now, we're here to give them a scoop, which will make them more curious.

Qubool Hai 2.0 is going to see a new addition to their cast, a temporary one. A famous actor will be seen on the web show, in a special appearance and enhance the story. Are you wondering who is the actor we're talking about? Well, it is none other than Sourabh Raaj Jain. Yes, Sourabh is all set to feature in Qubool Hai 2.0 opposite Karan and Surbhi. The actor will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar and will have a 'special cameo' in this much-awaited digital sequel.

Though much about Sourabh's character in Qubool Hai 2.0 is not known yet, he will play a role that has shades of grey. Well, it means that Sourabh's character in the web series will be on the negative part. The talented actor was last seen playing the role of Chef Neil Oberoi in Sony TV's Patiala Babes opposite Ashnoor Kaur. Patiala Babes was pulled down abruptly owing to the COVID-19 crisis.

Meanwhile, Karan and Surbhi will again charm viewers as Asad Ahmed Khan and Zoya Farooqui in Qubool Hai 2.0. The show will also feature Arif Zakaria and Mandira Bedi in pivotal roles. The sequel will be 12-13 episodes long and will stream on Zee's digital platform, and fans can't seem to wait for it. Are you excited to watch Qubool Hai 2.0 and Karan-Surbhi's chemistry? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

