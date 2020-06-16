Qubool Hai actress Surbhi Jyoti gets a little philosophical and it is all the positivity you need today

Qubool Hai actress Surbhi Jyoti took to social media to share a positive something and we bet it is what we all need to hear in such trying times.

These are testing times that everyone has been going through and one cannot emphasis enough, how important it is to talk about mental health, and also, to be a little self-reliant and believe in oneself. The sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput has lead many of us and other celebrities to wonder and ponder upon things that are important and how it is important to choose your own self

Qubool Hai actress Surbhi Jyoti took to social media to share some positivity with her fans and everyone else who needs to hear it. With the ongoing lockdown and the constant news that we are fed with, it becomes extremely important to give ourselves a little break and go easy on things, especially ourself. The actress shared a photo and wrote, "The greatest courage you can ever possess is the courage of choosing yourself even when no one else is choosing you."

Check out Surbhi Jyoti's post here:

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput demise: Surbhi Jyoti is 'shocked and disturbed' over the Pavitra Rishta actor's suicide

Meanwhile, Surbhi has been someone who has always shared kind words with her fans, and on multiple occasions, she manages to bring a smile on our faces. Her social media feed is full of stunning photos and some of them have the finest captions, one to light up your day for sure. And this post from the actress in such difficult times sure is the kind of stuff we all need to hear right now, don't we?

On the work front, we last saw her in Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka, Gul Khan's show starring Aditi Sharma and Vikram Singh Chauhan. The actress did a small cameo in the show, and after that, she also did a music video with Ali Fazal. She has a movie with Jassie Gill due ahead, however, bits and parts of the movie are yet to be shot, and when, there isn't much concrete information on that.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×