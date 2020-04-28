Qubool Hai actress Surbhi Jyoti's latest photos will make you want to dress up amid lockdown

Qubool Hai actress Surbhi Jyoti's social media game is definitely super strong and we might want to take a cue from her. Check out her new photos here.

The ongoing lockdown has been difficult to keep up with and while we don't have anywhere to go, the comfort of our homes seems to be getting a little too much now. None the less, everyone has been trying to do their best and if nothing, learn new skills, spend some time with their family, and of course, indulge in some self-introspection, if anything. But also, this is a great time to be on social media for there is so much positivity all around.

Everyone has been trying to stay positive and happy in the given scenario since there are so many uncertainties that lay ahead. And while we cannot seem to stop what has to happen from happening, we can have a smiling face as we put up with it. But you know what is better to do? Share some of your photos on social media as you have a a bunch of them and make everyone want to get a at-home photoshoot done too.

And well, Qubool Hai actress Surbhi Jyoti seems to be at it but we don't know if these photos are old or clicked during the ongoing time at home. None the less, all that we do know is she looks stunning in this photo with an all blue look and we love those bangs she has been flaunting. Surbhi is a total diva and there is absolutely no denying that but these ever so stunning photos of her only prove more of it.

Check out Surbhi Jyoti's photos here:

Does it or does it not make you want to get dressed, even if it is just to share some photos online?

Meanwhile, Surbhi seems to be doing all those things that we have been while in this lockdown and in fact, the actress also had a music video release during this time, Aaj Bhi. It features Ali Fazal and has managed to win over the internet with the soulful music from Kabir Singh fame Vishal Mishra. Apart from that, Surbhi is also in for a double whammy as Qubool Hai returned to the screens for a re-run. Given that it was her first-ever show she definitely felt overwhelmed when she first heard about it and got talking as to how this is all so good.

Apart from that, Surbhi was last seen in Naagin 3 in a full-fledged role and it went on to be one of the finest seasons even though it was the first to see an all new cast after and Adaa Khan. Last, however, she was a part of another of Gul Khan's show, Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka in a cameo role.

