‘Qubool Hai’ star Chahatt Khanna on returning to TV: Can’t be a part of something that I can’t relate to

Chahatt Khanna candidly opens up on why she switched from the entertainment industry to handling an E-commerce website and the reasons for not returning to TV anytime soon.

Chahatt Khanna is popularly known for starring in hit TV shows like ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain’, ‘Qubool Hai’ and has also worked recently in movies like ‘Prassthanam’. In a recent chat with Times of India, Chahatt opened up about stepping away from the entertainment industry and managing an e-commerce website. She mentioned that working on an e-commerce website gives her ample time and freedom to spend around her daughters Zoharr and Amaira. She spoke about the reasons why she would not want to commit to any television show, daily soap yet. Chahatt mentioned believing in companionship but marriage not being on cards anytime soon.

Speaking about not signing any TV shows, she said, “Honestly TV shows are a big commitment and very time-consuming, and getting something sensible on TV is also a challenge as there aren’t many options available. I can’t be a part of something that I can’t relate to. I’m open to doing projects that are interesting and worth the time but I don’t see myself taking up any daily soap at the moment as it’s a big commitment.” She mentioned not being able to sign the shows until and unless she believes in the content and finds it interesting enough to lend her time to it.

Chahatt mentioned that her past experiences, in relation to marriage and companionship have not made her bitter at all. “It’s been a while since I’ve been on my own managing my work, home, and children and I’m in a good space. I certainly believe in companionship but marriage is certainly not on the cards anytime soon,” said Chahatt.

Also Read| Chahatt Khanna opens up on her battle with depression: I coming out of it in a healthy & most challenging way

Share your comment ×