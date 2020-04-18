Qubool Hai star Surbhi Jyoti has set the temperatures soaring high with new photos in a chic outfit

Surbhi Jyoti has added some news photos on her social media and she sure has our attention with these pictures. Check them out right here.

Surbhi Jyoti's social media right now is one of the finest places to go scrolling because she has been constantly sharing all these photos from the photoshoots she has done, and all of them seem to be stunning as ever. While the actress has been sharing various photos, including throwbacks as well, these chic photos have constantly kept us hooked to her social media. The last set of photos that the actress has shared were some fancy pictures in grey and she has our hearts.

And today, she has shared some barbie like pictures on her social media, however, this one has her wearing boyfriend jeans paired with a yellow crop top. She has tied her hair into a half bun while her makeup is all things glittery with a blush. Along with the outfit, she sported brown boots to go with it and we love how the colour of polka dots have been co-ordinated with the shoes and we love the overall look that this ensemble has brought about.

Check out Surbhi Jyoti's photos right here:

Meanwhile, the actress has been in the news recently for her first-ever music video titled Aaj Bhi. It features Ali Fazal opposite her and the song is a soulful one sung by Kabir Singh fame, Vishal Mishra. The song has been received very well by all the fans and they are all very happy about the response. Meanwhile, she also expressed how the song has come about at the very right time since people are looking for new content and in fact, while she did miss out on the promotions, she is glad they took the decision to release it during the lockdown.

Her debut show, Qubool Hai has also returned to the screens for a rerun. Talking about what she feels about it, the actress told us, "It is very nostalgic because it was my first show and it was like a dream for me. It is very close to my heart and I love the show the most just because it was my first but it also happened to be an overnight hit. I was very overwhelmed when I did the show and I did not expect I will get so much of love from everyone you know because I was new and no one knew me back then while Karan Singh Grover was a rage back then, a heartthrob. But thanks to Gul ma'am, the entire team for that matter that they made the show a superhit and it has made me who I am today."

