Qubool Hai star Surbhi Jyoti tries on the 'butterfly filter' and the photos look dreamy; Check them out

Surbhi Jyoti shared some no makeup 'butterfly filter' photos on her social media and we are definitely gushing over them. Check out her post right here.

Qubool Hai star Surbhi Jyoti's social media game is definitely on point as the actress manages to bless her feed with some stunning photoshoot pictures. Even during lockdown, there never seems to be a lack of photos of the actress and well, fans are definitely liking it, and why won't they? None the less, Surbhi also keeps sharing these random clicks from home and well, they manage to have our hearts just as much for how effortlessly pretty they look.

Yesterday, Surbhi shared some photos of herself trying on the butterfly filter and we are all hearts. Time and again, Surbhi has gone makeup free on her posts and if anything, this one makes it look more beautiful, simply because of how the filter is. Those butterflies look pretty and the photos are everything dreamy, as one might like it to be. Surbhi has always been someone who believes in going bold and beautiful avatar and this seems to be one of them.

The photos, three of them as she has uploaded, have her posing in various ways with a different expression and she has put on causal clothes as we can see. Her hair is left open, or rather messy, to be precise but they look all so dreamy and we cannot get enough of them. We think the lockdown definitely has us all trying out filters, if anything, at least those who love clicking pictures and Surbhi seems to be one of them.

Meanwhile, as the re-runs of her first show, Qubool Hai went on air, we asked her about the feeling. She said, "It is very nostalgic because it was my first show and it was like a dream for me. It is very close to my heart and I love the show the most just because it was my first but it also happened to be an overnight hit. I was very overwhelmed when I did the show and I did not expect I will get so much of love from everyone you know because I was new and no one knew me back then while Karan Singh Grover was a rage back then, a heartthrob. But thanks to Gul ma'am, the entire team for that matter that they made the show a superhit and it has made me who I am today."

She also answered to us if she is in touch with the team and said, "Absolutely. Everyone has shared posts and we reshared them as well. I also spoke to Karan, called Gul ma'am and we also did a live chat because we were all very excited since the show has all our hearts."

