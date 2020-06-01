Qubool Hai star Surbhi Jyoti welcomes the joys in June with a beaming sunkissed click

Qubool Hai star Surbhi Jyoti shared a stunning click on her social media and well, it is all about welcoming a joyous June. Check out the post here.

Qubool Hai star Surbhi Jyoti has definitely been all active and up on social media and one of the best things about it is the sheer look at all those sunkissed photos that she keeps sharing. Time and again, she has left fans in awe of her amazing photos, so simple, yet stunning. And right now, since everyone is at home and in quarantine, we think these are the photos that have all of our attention and also, that is what her social media is filled with.

And today, as we enter a new month, Surbhi seems to be all about spreading positivity and being happy since these are times when we need exactly that, don't we? She shared a happy photo filled with the rays from the sun, her ever so stunning smile, and a rather sultry look. She went on to write 'Well hello June' and also mentioned joy in June as a part of the hashtag. Her co-star Heli Dawruwala was quick enough to send out love to her, as has she done on multiple other occasions.

Check out Surbhi Jyoti's photo here:

On the work front, Surbhi was last seen in a full-fledged role in Naagin 3, co-starring Pearl V Puri. Not only did the show did wonders, as usual, it also went on to make this leading duo a superhit with he fans and they continue to root for them, till date. She also went on to do a cameo role in Gul's show Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka and released her first music video during the lockdown, something that was welcomed with loads of love.

Recently, she celebrated her birthday and spoke to us about how she misses not travelling this year, and while it is a different experience, she hopes to not have to have an experience like this again. None the less, she did have a fun birthday with things being delivered to her and everyone making it special in their own ways. About upcoming work, she told us that she is waiting to work and has been listening to scripts.

Meanwhile, she recently spoke to us about the ongoing issue of artists not being paid. She says, "I feel that we should not take advantage of each other's situation and if there is a genuine problem, I would say, don't cut the money, but ask the person to hold and wait for some time, if you think that the person really needs it, at least do partial payments. The situation will get better and this is not the end of the world crisis, none the less, I would say that one shouldn't ask for money until necessary and if it is, the person should make the payments. For instance, I am paying my staff, because that is the least I can do, and they are dependent on this, so it is my responsibility."

