Qurbaan Hua fame Karan Jotwani tests COVID positive; Says 'The range of the virus is lethal'
Actor Karan Jotwani is the latest celebrity who has tested positive for coronavirus. The Qurbaan Hua star announced the same via a post on his social media handle and revealed that he "had a nightmare with the last 2 days with the symptoms.” Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a photo of himself alongside a long note requesting his fans to stay safe. He wrote, “Hi. I’ve unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19 with symptoms. Requesting everybody I came in contact with in the last few days to get tested. My symptoms have ranged from high grade fever to body-ache, headache and cough.”
His post further reads as, “It’s morally your social responsibility to be honest and vocal about feeling symptoms or untoward in your body, and raise a red flag.. Well, It’s a pandemic. Cases have ranged from asymptotic to symptomatic. I’ve had a nightmare with the last 2 days with these symptoms. I am not trying to scare you, just stating facts about how I felt. The range of the virus is lethal. Stay safe. Mask up. Sanitise. Not quite the positive I wanted to be, but can’t wait to eradicate you god willing soon Covid 19 Take care.”
Take a look at Karan Jotwani’s Instagram post below:
Soon after he confirmed diagnosed with the novel virus, his friends from the industry and fans started wishing the actor a speedy recovery.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan is known for his stint in shows like Aap Ke Aa Jane Se, Qurbaan Hua and Bebaakee.
