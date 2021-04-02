Qurbaan Hua fame Karan Jotwani tests COVID positive; Says 'The range of the virus is lethal'

Karan Jotwani took to his Instagram handle to reveal that he has diagnosed positive for the coronavirus. He also asked his fans to stay safe.

Actor Karan Jotwani is the latest celebrity who has tested positive for coronavirus. The Qurbaan Hua star announced the same via a post on his social media handle and revealed that he "had a nightmare with the last 2 days with the symptoms.” Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a photo of himself alongside a long note requesting his fans to stay safe. He wrote, “Hi. I’ve unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19 with symptoms. Requesting everybody I came in contact with in the last few days to get tested. My symptoms have ranged from high grade fever to body-ache, headache and cough.”

His post further reads as, “It’s morally your social responsibility to be honest and vocal about feeling symptoms or untoward in your body, and raise a red flag.. Well, It’s a pandemic. Cases have ranged from asymptotic to symptomatic. I’ve had a nightmare with the last 2 days with these symptoms. I am not trying to scare you, just stating facts about how I felt. The range of the virus is lethal. Stay safe. Mask up. Sanitise. Not quite the positive I wanted to be, but can’t wait to eradicate you god willing soon Covid 19 Take care.”

Soon after he confirmed diagnosed with the novel virus, his friends from the industry and fans started wishing the actor a speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan is known for his stint in shows like Aap Ke Aa Jane Se, Qurbaan Hua and Bebaakee.

