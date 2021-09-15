Qurbaan Hua to go off air; Don’t miss pictures from the last day of the show’s shoot

There had been news about the popular daily soap Qurbaan Hua going off-air. Now to the dismay of the fans of the show, shooting for the last day has been completed. Some pictures from the last day shooting on the sets have been released, as the show ends on a happy note. The show revolved around the love story of Neel and Chahat.

In the pictures shared from the sets, it is seen that everyone is dressed up for a wedding. Neel is seen hugging Chahat as he is finally proved innocent due to efforts by Chahat. They are seen in their wedding attires and they promise to be each other forever. The cast members are seen getting emotional on the last day of the shoot.

See pictures-

Rajveer had replaced Karan Jotwani, who was the original lead in the show. He said in an interview with Etimes TV, “I am happy that I was able to take over this challenge of leading the show midway when Karan Jotwani decided to quit. It was challenging because everyone has preconceived ideas when a new actor joins an existing team. But I was able to fulfill people's expectations and convince the makers that I was a good choice for the role. Viewers also showed love and appreciation for our team. The show ran for 18 months and I think it is commendable in these times.”

Rajveer Singh further added, "When I was reading the last page of my script, it said 'Happy Ending' and I wondered how was it a happy ending because whenever a show gets over, you feel a bit sad that the journey is over.”

Qurbaan Hua is produced by Sonali and Amir Jaffar, which stars Rajveer Singh, Pratibha Ranta and Sshrey Pareek in important roles.

