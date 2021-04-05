Qurbaan Hua series' lead actor Rajveer Singh tests positive for Covid 19

The popular TV actor Rajveer Singh has contracted Covid 19. The actor plays the role of Neel in the TV show Qurbaan Hua.

The new wave of Covid 19 is worse than last year's. Numerous celebrities have tested Covid 19 positive and the list is increasing. Adding a popular name to the long list is that of Rajveer Singh. The lead actor of the highly watched and loved TV show ‘Qurbaan Hua’ had recently taken the test for Covid 19 and as per reports he has been tested positive. The Indian TV industry has become the hot spot of the Covid 19 cases.

Rajveer Singh will be in quarantine till he recovers and can be back for work again. Fans of Rajveer are praying for his speedy recovery. Rajveer is at present playing the role of Neel in the TV show Qurbaan Hua. The co-lead of the show is Pratibha Ranta, and the audience has appreciated their chemistry on the show. The actor Rajveer Singh has been working in the Indian TV industry since 2012 and he rose to fame with his popular TV show, Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka. After the show, he has worked in numerous other TV serials including Dil Jaise Dhadke.. Dhadakne Do, Sufiyana Pyaar Mera and Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani.

Apart from Rajveer, other TV actors who have been tested Covid 19 positive are Aishwarya Sharma, Ariah Agarwal, Chhavi Pandey, Tannaz Irani, Abrar Qazi, Narayani Shastri, Rupali Ganguly, Ritwik Bhowmik, Amar Upadhyay, Priyal Mahajan, Monalisa, Ankit Siwach, Karan Jotwani, Daljiet Kaur, etc.

