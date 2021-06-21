Qurbaan Hua SPOILERS: Neel and Chahat setup a trap to find the real Vyaasji and expose Alekh’s plan

Qurbaan Hua gears up for a new twist as Vyaasji gets kidnapped and he is replaced by Agham. But the plan falls apart when Agham reveals his real name in intoxicated state to Neel and Chahat.

The show Qurbaan Hua is among the most popular shows on television screens and the audience are enjoying the latest track of the show. As per the latest episodes, Chahat tells Neel about seeing the real Vyaasji in her destitute centre and she reveals the reason for her coming to Devprayag. Neil is shocked to hear the truth and in anger he decides to kill Alekh, but Chahat calms him down.

It is shown in the episode, that Agham and Sahil also reach Devprayag. There is a situation of hit and miss between Neel and Agham, as former searches for Mahant. Alekh gets information about the real mahant, hence with the assistantce of Saahil he replaces Vyaasji with Agham. Chahat reaches the same location but does not see the kidnapping of Vyaasji.

When Neil find Vyaasji, he does not know that it is Agham in disguise. Agham and Alekh celebrate their victory. In the night, Agham leaves the house for getting some alcohol and enters a club where a party is going on. Agham starts to drink alcohol and playing cards. In the drunken state he ends up revealing his identity.

It is shown that in the masquerading party, Agham was playing cards with Neel, Chahat, Naveli and Bhopu. He did not realize it was a trap, and gets scared so he tells everyone about Alekh. He also told that he does not know where is Vyas Ji. Neil convinces him to play to expose Alekh.

Next morning Neil acts that he wants Alekh to become mahant and retire Vyaasji from his duties. Alekh gets very excited and he is not able to see the plan. Agham tries to warn him him but to no avail. Neel Chahat, Bhopu and kids perform a small skit to display Agham and Alekh’s truth.

Credits :Pinkvilla Desk

