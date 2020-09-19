Qurbaan Hua's Neel aka Karan Jotwani is excited about a wedding but who is getting married?

Karan Jotwani of Qurbaan Hua fame is excited for a wedding leaving fans wonder whose wedding is it going to be?

Qurbaan Hua starring Karan Jotwani has been focusing on the budding love between Neel and Chahat as they were forced to be together due to circumstances and are finally seeing the goodness in each other. Neel, however, in a promo is seen excited about a wedding and his excitement leaves us wondering, whose wedding is it going to be?

The channel shared the promo with the caption, "Neel toh ready ho gaya, aap bhi jaldi se taiyyar ho jaaiye shaadi mein shamil hone ke liye, kyunki 19th September ko kuch khaas hai #shaadikajashn." In the recent episodes, we have seen Neel and Chahat come closer and Neel observing the goodness in Chahat who has been helping the COVID-19 patients on the show. He even spent the night holding a lamp to ensure Chahat can study. Their budding love story is sure to grab attention.



Qurbaan Hua is produced by Full House Media of Sonali Jaffer and Amir. Recently, stepping up as the ideal bahu, Chahat played an integral part in the age-old Swarn Tula custom. Talking about her experience, Pratibha Ranta shared, “The Tula Daan or Swarn Tula ceremony is a widely popular custom that we as North Indians celebrate. It is mostly a charitable event because everything that is poured into the other half of the scale to match the weight is given away to the under privileged. Until now I had only attended such functions, and this was the first time I actually participated in it."

