Qurbaan Hua's Neel aka Karan Jotwani is excited about a wedding but who is getting married?
Qurbaan Hua starring Karan Jotwani has been focusing on the budding love between Neel and Chahat as they were forced to be together due to circumstances and are finally seeing the goodness in each other. Neel, however, in a promo is seen excited about a wedding and his excitement leaves us wondering, whose wedding is it going to be?
Qurbaan Hua is produced by Full House Media of Sonali Jaffer and Amir. Recently, stepping up as the ideal bahu, Chahat played an integral part in the age-old Swarn Tula custom. Talking about her experience, Pratibha Ranta shared, “The Tula Daan or Swarn Tula ceremony is a widely popular custom that we as North Indians celebrate. It is mostly a charitable event because everything that is poured into the other half of the scale to match the weight is given away to the under privileged. Until now I had only attended such functions, and this was the first time I actually participated in it."