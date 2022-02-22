Rab Ne Milayi Dhadkan: Shoaib Ibrahim, Dipika Kakar drop music video to celebrate 4th wedding anniversary

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are on cloud nine today as they are celebrating their 4th wedding anniversary today. The couple made their day extra special by dropping their new music video named Rab Ne Milayi Dhadkan. It celebrates their love story. The beautiful chemistry between the couple can be seen in the song.

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar fell in love while working together on the show, Sasural Simar Ka. They dated for some time and the couple finally tied the knot on 22 February 2018. The couple has collaborated on numerous music videos, but this one is very special as it released on their wedding anniversary. The song has been sung by Devrath Sharma and made under their own production house, Qalb Productions. In the video, Shoaib and Dipika are seen in love and the backdrop of historical monuments is also very romantic.

Shoaib had shared a post about the song with caption, “4 years ago this day we gave our love a name… isiliye we decided to #celebratelove on the same day in a very special way #happyanniversary bachcha @ms.dipika”.

Dipika and Shoaib have a YouTube channel, on which they have shared about their company. They shared that it was always their dream to start their own production house. They shared that they have been planning to start this venture since 2020 but due to lockdown, things could not work out. They promised to deliver exciting content. They also disclosed that they chose 'Qalb' which means heart in Urdu because they work from their heart to reach the hearts of their viewers.



