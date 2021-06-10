Radha Krishn completes 700 episodes: Sumedh Mudgalkar shares PICS from celebration; Pens a thankful note

As Radha Krishn completes its 700 episodes, Sumedh Mudgalkar took to his Instagram handle to give a glimpse of celebration with the entire team. Take a look.

Speak of the most loved shows on the television and the list will surely be incomplete without mentioning the mythological drama series Radha Krishn. The show, which premiered on 1 October 2018, has recently completed its 700 episodes. To mark the occasion, the lead actors Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh celebrated the feat by cutting a cake with the entire team. Sumedh, who plays Krishna in the show, took to his social media and shared photos with the team from the celebration and also penned a heartfelt gratitude note for fans and people associated with the show.

Sharing photos of the celebration, Sumedh wrote on his Instagram, “A journey of 700 episodes completed. I thank the the producers, the channel, the team, my beautiful co-actors, every person associated with the shooting and making aspect, most importantly fans who stood for the show, watched the episodes and passed on the appreciation that motivated us to do better! May Radhakrishn bless everyone.” He also posted stunning clicks with his co star Malika Singh aka Radha and captioned it as, “One with the wonderful, strongest, steadily growing co-actor @mallika_singh_official_ !Special you are, special you’ll stay! #radhakrishn #sumellika.”

Take a look at Sumedh Mudgalkar’s posts below

Sumedh also gave a special shout-out to the people who don’t get much recognition, but are the backbone of the show. Dedicating a post to them, he shared group pictures with them and wrote, “First pic i uploaded, coz the people you see there, are the people you don’t recognise much, but created this wonderful show. The backbone Second one i uploaded, coz i feel @harrsh24 there.”

On a related note, directed by Rahul Kumar Tewary, the show was originally made in Hindi but was later dubbed in many languages.

Credits :Sumedh Mudgalkar Instagram

