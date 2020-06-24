RadhaKrishn producer on Mallika Singh’s exit rumours: She will continue to be our Radha till the show ends

As RadhaKrishn introduced the Mahabharat track, there were reports that Mallika Singh will no longer be a part of the show.

After witnessing a complete lockdown of over two months in the wake of COVID 19 outbreak, the entertainment industry is gradually coming in action. It is reported that several shows will be resuming their shooting soon including the popular show RadhaKrishn which features Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh in lead roles of Krishn and Radha respectively. While the fans have been eagerly waiting for the new episodes, there were reports that Mallika will no longer be a part of the show. It was reported that since the show has introduced the Mahabharat track in it, Radha’s track will be over.

However, producer Siddharth Kumar Tewary has rubbished the reports and stated that Mallika is very much a part of the show. He even asserted that the show will resume with Radha and Krishna’s story post the Mahabharat track. “Mallika will continue to be our Radha till the show ends. The show is basically about Radha and Krishna and it is about their journey. We have introduced the 'Mahabharat' track, so it will focus on Arjun and Draupadi's characters but that does not mean Radha's character is over. After the track ends, it will again back to Radha and Krishna's story,” Siddharth was quoted saying in a report published in Times of India.

As of now, RadhaKrishn will showcase on Krishan and Arjun’s bond. Talking about the same, the producer stated, “We had earlier portrayed the relationship between Rukmini and Krishna. The Krishna-Arjun friendship is also an interesting part of Krishna’s life, but that does not mean that the show will move away from Radha and Krishna. It will always be about them and their journey.”

