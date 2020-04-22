RadhaKrishn stars Sumedh Mudgalkar, Mallika Singh stuck at shoot venue with others due to COVID 19 lockdown

Coronavirus lockdown became the reason behind the cast and crew of RadhaKrishn to get stranded at the shoot location of the show. Sumedh Mudgalkar, Mallika Singh and others are reportedly stuck at the shoot venue to lockdown.

One of the biggest concerns in the country currently is the spread of Coronavirus or COVID 19. To curb the spread of the disease, a nationwide lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month which was further extended to May 3 to prevent the numbers of cases from surging. This affected the lives of many including the cast and crew of popular show RadhaKrishna. Stars like Sumedh Mudgalkar, Mallika Singh along with the other crew members reportedly got stuck at their shoot location due to the same.

As per a report of Navbharat Times, the TV serial RadhaKrishn was being shot at Umargaon film city, at the border of Maharashtra-Gujarat. Mallika, who is seen on the show, is stuck there with her mother. The actress revealed that when the lockdown was announced, they were told to stay wherever they are. Mallika said that her mother tries to be with her as much as possible at such times. She mentioned that the lockdown was believed to be for a few days but it later got extended.

Also Read|Virendra Sehwag enjoys the re run of RadhaKrishn on TV with his family; Siddharth Kumar Tewary is elated

The actress also revealed to the daily that the producers of the show have made proper arrangements for cast and crew for food and shelter. As per Mallika, even a doctor visits to check on everyone's health among the cast and crew. She said, “We all thought it will be a matter of few days before we return to Mumbai, but now we have been staying here for the last one month.” The RadhaKrishn star also mentioned she indulged in cooking and playing guitar amid lockdown. Sumedh, who is also seen on the show, said that the producers have taken care of everyone amid the lockdown. Nimal Bali, another actor from the show mentioned that the lockdown is a first experience for everyone and one must obey government rules.

The cast also told the daily that despite staying away from families amid the lockdown, everyone from the crew and cast are ensuring to follow the lockdown. They also mentioned that health and safety is a concern at the moment and hence, everyone must follow rules. Just 2 days back, the show’s rerun was also being enjoyed by former Indian Cricketer, Virendra Sehwag with his kids. The shoot of the show had already stopped. However, before the cast and crew could return, the lockdown was announced and everyone was left stranded at the shoot venue.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Navbharat Times

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×