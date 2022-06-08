Raees actress Mahira Khan excited to make a comeback on TV with show 'Sadqay Tumhare'

Mahira Khan is a popular name on social media and enjoys a massive fan following. She became a popular name on television with her role in the show Zindagi Gulzar Hai. She became immensely popular for her beauty and acting in the movie, Raees with Shah Rukh Khan. The actress is not all set to make a comeback on TV with her new love story Sadqay Tumhare.

Having bagged an astounding response to the cult television series Zindagi Gulzar Hai featuring Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed, Zindagi is set to excite viewers with the launch of Sadqay Tumhare from 9th June at 7 pm. The show is headlined by Mahira Khan who has ruled the hearts of Indian audiences with her performances in Zindagi’s Humsafar, for which she won a Lux Style Award for Best TV actress and two Hum Awards. Following this, she also went on to make a mark in Bollywood with her performance in Raees alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

The show Sadqay Tumhare is written by Khalil-Ur-Rehman Qamar and directed by Mohammed Ehteshamuddin. It is a love story set in the 1980s. A story based on experiences from the writer’s life, the show narrates the story of Khalil (Adnan Malik) and Shano (Mahira) who are engaged very early in their life but lose contact for 10 years. A village girl, Shano yearns to meet her fiancé Khalil who is settled in the big city. Initially, Khalil is hesitant about his feelings for Shano considering now that he has better prospects in the city but he eventually falls in love with her. An intriguing story of love and fate, Mahira will surely impress her fans with her performance.

Talking about her comeback on Indian screens Mahira Khan shares, “Sadqay Tumhare is a heartfelt, simple love story. Shano is one of my favourite characters. She was otherworldly, romantic and just pure love. It is a nostalgic moment to see the show, which is so close to my heart, return to television where it all started. I am excited to have this opportunity to connect with the Indian audience once again through Zindagi.”

Mahira made her Bollywood debut in 2017 with Raees and has also produced the web series Baarwan Khiladi. She has also acted in Pakistani films Bin Roye, Ho Mann Jahaan, 7 Din Mohabbat In and Superstar.

