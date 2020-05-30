  1. Home
Raftaar and Krsna's song 'Chaukanna' from Hundred featuring Karan Wahi is about sunshine during gloomy times

Rappers Raftaar and Krsna have come out with a song titled "Chaukanna", and they hope the peppy track "brings some sunshine in these gloomy times".
The video of the rap number features Karan Wahi.

"‘Chaukanna' is a peppy number with an effortless hummable tune. We hope it brings some sunshine in these gloomy times. Working with Krsna and Karan was effortless, and I can't believe we managed to pull this off virtually," Raftaar said.

To this, Krsna added: "When people listen to this song, we want them to get into the vibe of the song and dance their hearts out - that's where the real fun lies!"

https://youtu.be/arrNjyAqNhM

The song is inspired by the leading characters of web show "Hundred", which stars Lara Dutta and Rinku Rajguru.

The show is about a terminally-ill girl looking for thrills, who is hired to be an undercover agent by an ambitious female cop looking for a promotion. Lara is the cop ACP Saumya Shukla, and Rinku plays the terminally-ill girl. The eight-episode series is available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

