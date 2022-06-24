Raftaar-Komal Vohra Divorce: 7 interesting facts about rapper's ex-wife

Raftaar is among the ace musicians and rappers of India, who started his journey in 2008. Raftaar's songs have been massive hits, earning him immense popularity. He met Komal Vohra through common friends and the couple started dating. After some years of dating, Roadies fame married the interior designer in 2016. But as per the recent reports is social media, there has been trouble in their paradise and the couple has filed for divorce.

According to the report by Hindustan Times, Raftaar and Komal have been living separately for a long time. A source close to the couple informed the publication that the duo filed for a divorce in 2020, around the time of the pandemic. But due to Covid-19 restrictions, there was a delay in the final proceedings, however, they will now sign the divorce papers on October 6. The report also suggests that the differences in their married life arose only a few days after their marriage. The source also informed the portal that Raftaar and Komal have moved on in their respective lives, and only their close ones know about their separation. Amidst the news about the couple, here are some interesting facts about Raftaar’s ex-wife.

Komal Vohra, who is 29 years old, has been born and brought up in New Delhi.

Her mother’s name is Renu Vohra and she has two brothers, Karan and Kunal Vohra. Both of them are TV actors.

Komal is an interior designer by profession and an entrepreneur. She is the co-founder and interior designer at an interior design studio ‘Projeto’ based in Mumbai.

She is an avid animal lover and owns a dog named Rooi.

She is a fitness enthusiast and regularly practices yoga for a healthy life.

She also likes to travel a lot and hang out with her friends in her free time.

Komal follows the teachings of the Indian spiritual leader Guruji. He also got a tattoo done which is dedicated to Guruji.

