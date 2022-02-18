Raftaar opens up on not being part of Roadies this year & Sonu Sood taking charge as the new host

It has already been declared that MTV Roadies is set to go back to its original format, which means, there will be just one host and no gang leaders fighting for the trophy along with their groups. Gang leader of the previous season and popular singer Raftaar recently opened up on the reason for not being part of the show. He shared with Indian Express that even if the format had not changed, he would not have been part of the upcoming season owing to his other commitments.

While not revealing much about his next project, Raftaar said, “I had already said no to the season before these changes took place. I can’t talk about it but I have signed up for something else.” The singer-rapper further shared that he is also producing a film with Nawazuddin Siddiqui (which he had announced in 2020) and that the project is his priority now.

On being asked to comment about Sonu Sood taking charge as the new host after Rannvijay Singha, Raftaar said, “Sonu bhaiyaa will bring a new look and I wish the team the best for the new season. However, one can also not deny the 18 years of legacy Rann bhai has left.”

Raftaar joined Roadies in 2018 with Xtreme season. In just a year of coming onboard, he managed to win the season as his team member, Arun Sharma won the finale task. Last season, when the show went on floors post-pandemic, Varun Sood had replaced Raftaar as the gang leader, given the singer had prior commitments.



