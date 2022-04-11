Raghav Juyal shares glimpses of brother Yashasvi & Rachita’s engagement from the ceremony; PICS

From being a skilled dancer to the most entertaining host, there is no one like Raghav Juyal. He came into the limelight with the show Dance India Dance 3 in 2012. He went to be part of DID Li'l Masters and Dance Ke Superkids as the skipper. The actor-dancer is from Dehradun, Uttarakhand and prefers to keep his personal life private. He recently shared pictures of his brother’s engagement ceremony.

In the pictures shared by the actor, Raghav is seen dancing and partying with his brother Yashasvi Juyal and sister-in-law, IPS Rachita. He also shared some adorable snaps of the newly engaged couple. He wrote in the caption, “my strengths and weaknesses”.

See the post here:

Celebs took to the comment section to congratulate the couple, Ruhaan Braradwaj wrote, “Congratulations to both of you”. Saumya Tandon commented, “This is a big surprise….you engaged. Huge Congratulations”, Sneha Gupta commented, “Bahut bahut Mubarak”, Malvika Mohanan commented, “Areh arehhh”. Fans of the actor also congratulated the couple and dropped heart emojis on the post.

On the work front, Raghav Juyal worked in movies like Sonali Cable, ABCD 2, Nawabzaade, Street Dancer 3D. He was last seen as the host of the dance reality show Dance Plus season 6 and Dance Deewane season 3.

Apparently, Juyal has been dating a Swedish girl named Sara Arrhusius, who is an intimacy coordinator. The two started dating in 2018, and since then the lovebirds have ensured that only their close circle is aware of this courtship. She also used to visit him on the sets of Dance Plus 6.

