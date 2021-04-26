Raghu Ram elated as he celebrates 5 years of being smoke free: Hope it motivates others to quit smoking

Raghu Ram is celebrating his five years of quitting cigarettes. He shared a heartwarming post on his Instagram handle.

Raghu Ram, a well-known name in the telly world, gained popularity from the reality show Roadies. He and his brother Rajiv Lakshman are the ones who launched the show Splitsvilla. They are twin brothers and have been featured in films too. But today Raghu has shared a post in which he is very happy to celebrate five years of being smoke-free. He has often claimed that he was a smoker. He shared the post on both his Instagram and Twitter accounts along with a picture.

He wrote, “If I look pleased with myself, I am. And for good reason. Today, the 26th of April, 2021, marks 5 years of my being absolutely smoke-free! After years of trying to kick my cigarette addiction (yes, smoking is more than just a habit) I finally succeeded on this day 5 years ago. I post about this every year to congratulate myself on continuing on this path (we all need to celebrate small milestones to stay motivated) and to hopefully inspire others who are trying to quit smoking. If I can do it, you can too! And, as always, I'm not saying it'll be easy. I'm saying it'll be worth it!”

Actor Karanvir Bohra dropped a heartfelt emoji for him. Fans also dropped praised worthy comments for him. One fan wrote, “I don't have habit of smoking but a different one. I will mark this day to quit my addiction too. We both will celebrate next year together. Thanks for making me better since childhood.”

Credits :Raghu Ram Instagram

