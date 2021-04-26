  1. Home
  2. tv

Raghu Ram elated as he celebrates 5 years of being smoke free: Hope it motivates others to quit smoking

Raghu Ram is celebrating his five years of quitting cigarettes. He shared a heartwarming post on his Instagram handle.
3447 reads Mumbai
Raghu Ram elated as he celebrates 5 years of being smoke free: Hope it motivates others to quit smoking
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Raghu Ram, a well-known name in the telly world, gained popularity from the reality show Roadies. He and his brother Rajiv Lakshman are the ones who launched the show Splitsvilla. They are twin brothers and have been featured in films too. But today Raghu has shared a post in which he is very happy to celebrate five years of being smoke-free. He has often claimed that he was a smoker. He shared the post on both his Instagram and Twitter accounts along with a picture. 

He wrote, “If I look pleased with myself, I am. And for good reason. Today, the 26th of April, 2021, marks 5 years of my being absolutely smoke-free! After years of trying to kick my cigarette addiction (yes, smoking is more than just a habit) I finally succeeded on this day 5 years ago. I post about this every year to congratulate myself on continuing on this path (we all need to celebrate small milestones to stay motivated) and to hopefully inspire others who are trying to quit smoking. If I can do it, you can too! And, as always, I'm not saying it'll be easy. I'm saying it'll be worth it!”

Take a look at his post here:
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Raghu Ram (@instaraghu)

Actor Karanvir Bohra dropped a heartfelt emoji for him. Fans also dropped praised worthy comments for him. One fan wrote, “I don't have habit of smoking but a different one. I will mark this day to quit my addiction too. We both will celebrate next year together. Thanks for making me better since childhood.”

Also Read: Raghu Ram introduces his son Rhythm to the world with cute pictures; Calls him the apple of his eye

Credits :Raghu Ram Instagram

You may like these
Raghu Ram remembers friend Sameer Sharma with a heartwarming message: I hope your pain is finally at an end
Raghu Ram thanks ex wife Sugandha Garg for clicking adorable photos of him and his baby Rhythm; Take a look
Roadies fame Raghu Ram and his wife Natalie Di Luccio become proud parents of a baby boy
Raghu Ram's wife Natalie Di Luccio flaunts her baby bump as she poses for a selfie with him in the pool
Raghu Ram's wife poses with her doggo as she flaunts her baby bump; Check it out
Raghu Ram announces wife Natalie Di Luccio's pregnancy; are 'getting ready for the biggest adventure'