Raghu Ram remembers friend Sameer Sharma with a heartwarming message: I hope your pain is finally at an end

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Sameer Sharma passed away at his residence, leaving everyone in shock. Now, his friend, Raghu Ram has penned down an emotional note for the late actor, with a throwback picture with him.

(Trigger Warning)

Sameer Sharma, who essayed the role of Shaurya Maheshwari in Star Plus show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke recently. The news of Sameer's untimely and unfortunate demise sent shock waves across the entertainment industry. From his co-stars to friends to followers, everyone was left shocked over the 44-year-old actor's sudden passing. Many took to their social media handles to expressed grief over Sameer's loss and pay their condolences to his family. Now, his good friend, Raghu Ram has penned down and a heartwarming note for the late actor.

Remembering his bond with Sameer, the Television host-producer, Raghu expressed his pain and feelings upon losing his dear friend. He shared a throwback monochrome picture with the late actor, recalling his good moments spent with him. Raghu expressed his gratitude towards Sameer for standing by him and supporting him during the bad times of his life. However, he regretted and hoped that he could have also been there when Sameer needed him.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's Rhea Sharma shares throwback photo with co star Sameer Sharma; Says 'RIP Sir'

Bidding adieu to Sameer, Raghu wrote, 'Goodbye, my sweet, troubled friend. Thank you for being there for me when I needed it. I wish I could have been there for you too. I will always remember you with love. And with regret. I really hope your pain is finally at an end.'

Take a look at Raghu's emotional post for late Sameer Sharma here:

Goodbye, my sweet, troubled friend.

Thank you for being there for me when I needed it ... I wish I could have been there for you too. I will always remember you with love. And with regret. I really hope your pain is finally at an end. pic.twitter.com/thAcOIde5U — Raghu Ram (@tweetfromRaghu) August 8, 2020

Numerous TV celebrities including Nakuul Mehta, Hiten Tejwani, Kritika Kamra, Rhea Sharma, Arti Singh, Shivangi Joshi, Gurmeet Choudhary, Kaveri Priyam, Avinash Sachdev, and others have mourned Sameer Sharma's demise. Apart from YRHPK, Sameer was a part of popular shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Geet Hui Sabse Parayee, Left Right Left among several others.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

ALSO READ: Sanaya Irani is 'heartbroken' after Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 2's actor Sameer Sharma's demise

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×