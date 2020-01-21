Raghu Ram thanks ex wife Sugandha Garg for clicking adorable photos of him and his baby Rhythm; Take a look

Roadies fame Raghu Ram recently shared some cute pictures with wife Natalie Di Luccio and baby boy Rhythm. Here's why he thanked ex-wife Sugandha Garg for it.

Roadies fame Raghu Ram is enjoying the best phase of his life as a proud parent of his little baby boy Rhythm. Since the birth of his little boy, Raghu's happiness is on cloud nine and he has been sharing some adorable posts for him. From writing a sweet note upon Rhythm's birth to sharing some insightful pictures of his parenthood, Raghu is making sure to give a glimpse of his amazing time to his fans. Now, recently Raghu shared some more adorable pictures wife Natalie Di Luccio and baby boy Rhythm.

Well, the pictures are undoubtedly cute, but what caught our eyes was the caption. Raghu wrote, 'Presenting... The Proud Parents! Thank you so much for the pics, Kuhu!' Yes, the pictures are clicked by none other than Raghu's ex-wife Sugandha Garg aka Kuhu. While in one picture, Raghu is seen holding baby Rhythm carefully in his arms, in the other, mommy Natalie is seen caressing the baby. However, in both the pictures, we cannot see cutesy Rhythm's face, but it speaks volumes of their love and care for each other. Within moments of Raghu posting these pictures, fans showered the little angle with loads of love and among them was TV actor Karanvir Bohra and Nakuul Mehta's wifey Jankee. While Karanvir wrote, 'He is a doll', Jankee sent love with heart emojis.

For the unversed, Natalie gave birth to the cute little baby boy on January 6 at a hospital in Mumbai. Raghu Ram got married in an intimate affair in Goa to girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio in December 2018. In the month of August 2019, Raghu Ram took to social media to share the news of his wife's pregnancy. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

