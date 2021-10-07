Ragini Khanna may not be seen in Sasural Genda Phool 2; Makers in talks with Shagun Sharma; Reports

One of the most popular daily soaps Sasural Genda Phool (SGP) will be coming up with Season two. The show had entertained a lot and is still very much fresh in the minds of the audience. It featured Ragini Khanna and Jay Soni in the lead role. The first season was based on the backdrop of Old Delhi. Well, as per sources, the cast members Supriya Pilgaonkar and Sooraj Thapar will be probably seen in the show. But now, fresh reports are coming in that the lead actress may not be part of the new season.

As reported by Telly Chakkar, there is a problem between Ragini and the makers over the monetary issue. The production house is in talks with actress Shagun Sharma as they want the show to go on floors soon. Shagun has also spoken about it and said that she has been in talks with them. However, nothing has been finalised yet. There is no official confirmation so far. To note, the actress was last seen in Ishk Par Zor Nahi and was also featured in Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, Gangaa, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, and Tu Aashiqui.

As reported earlier, the makers are working on an interesting story for the new season. They are hoping to recreate the magic and strike a chord with the audience all over again. The first season story was about two very different people, Ishaan Kashyap and Suhana Bajpai, living in Delhi and how they fall in love with each other and realize their mutual love.

