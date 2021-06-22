Rahul Mahajan has a special request for his buddy Abhinav Shukla; Fans call the former ‘lit’

Former Bigg Boss 14 contestant and good friend of Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Mahajan has dropped a hilarious comment on his post. Read on to know more.

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Abhinv Shukla has recently shared on his social media that he reached a million followers on his Instagram. The actor has a huge fan following on social media. He is adored for his fun nature, good looks and acting. The actor has an exceptional talent of photography and his favourite muse is his actress-wife Rubina Dilaik. He has also been clicking his fellow contestants on the reality show KKK11. The actor met Rahul Mahajan in Bigg Boss 14 when he entered as a contestant of the show. They became good friends on the show and had a great time inside the house.

Abhinav Shukla is glad to have achieved the milestone on Instagram. He captioned his post as, “So my Fans gifted me this on my Anniv! 1 M it is !! Wund’t have been possible without your support!”

See post here-

To this his buddy Rahul Mahajan added a quirky comment and asked him to send 1 million dollars to him. “Congratulations, please send 1m dollars by night,” he wrote on Abhinav’s post. Fans enjoyed their banter and called Rahul 'lit'. They commented as, “@therahulmahajan haha youu are lit,” “@therahulmahajan sir we miss your cute comments,” and one called him a hilarious guy. Numerous fans also dropped laughing emojis.

The fans also wrote, “Congratulations love. So happy & proud to be a part of it,” one commented, another said, “Trust me u deserve manyyyyyyy manyyyyyyt moreeeeeee.” A third wrote, “Yay! You rule! No one else measures up! Many Congratulations My SHER, My jungle boy, my Angel @ashukla09.”

The actor has completed the shoot of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and he will be returning to India very soon. On his wedding anniversary, he posted a picture of his loving wife on social media and captioned, “Happy Anniv my love! To many more journeys, trips, treks, photographs, videos and adventures ! You are like a safety harness, always comforting, securing and hugging tight when i am hanging from the cliffs!”

He and Rubina celebrated their relationship milestone with a video call. Her crew and sister Jyotika Dilaik surprised her with cakes.

Before leaving for Cape Town, Abhinav talked to Hindustan Times about shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 during the Covid-19 pandemic. “It’s a tough time for everyone and I am grateful to God that I am working. What we are doing will finally entertain the people, take the pain away a little. That is how I have convinced myself,” he said.

Also read- PICS: Abhinav Shukla gushes & calls Rubina Dilaik 'my kaddu' as she stuns in 'boss lady' avatar in lilac OOTD

Credits :Hindustan Times

Share your comment ×