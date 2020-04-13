Rahul Mahajan's ex wife and Bigg Boss 8 contestant Dimpy Ganguly welcomes her second child on Easter's eve

Bigg Boss 8 contestant Dimpy Ganguly became a mother for the second time as she welcomed a baby boy on the eve of Easter. Read deets inside.

Dimpy Ganguly, who became a household name after her stint in Bigg Boss 8, is brimming in happiness. Well, the actress has all the reasons to be as she has become a mother again. Yes, she delivered her second child yesterday (April 11) on Easter's eve, and embraced motherhood again. Dimpy welcomed her baby boy on an auspicious day. She shared an adorable post on Instagram to share the happy news with her fans. Though the model-actress did not give a glimpse of her cute baby, she shared a photo of his tiny legs, covered with her hands.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also announced her child's name in the caption. She wrote, 'Born on the eve of Easter..my little Bunny Blue is here! Aryaan Roy.' Within moments of her sharing the good news, her fans started showering her with congratulatory messages and loads of love. Among them were also her friends from the industry Diandra Soares, Vindu Sara Singh, and Tridha Chowdhury. They were all excited and happy for Dimpy, as she welcomed her baby boy on such a beautiful day.

Take a look at Dimpy's post here:

Dimpy tied the knot with a Dubai-based businessman in 2015, Rohit Roy. The couple first embraced parenthood back in 2016 as they welcomed a baby girl, Reanna. In December 2019, the actress announced her pregnancy with a sweet note on motherhood along with some adorable pictures of her daughter.

For the unversed, this is Dimpy's second marriage. She was earlier married to Rahul Mahajan, through a Swayamvar show. However, the two got divorced in 2015 after Dimpy alleged that she faced domestic violence. On the work front, she beautiful actress has been a part of many shows like Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna, Kahani Chandrakanta Ki and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, to name a few.

However, she is now busy playing the 'mommy role' and is away from the small screen. We wish her and the baby all the health. Congratulations Dimpy!

ALSO READ: Rahul Mahajan’s ex wife Dimpy Ganguly said this about his third marriage to Kazakhstan model; read details

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More