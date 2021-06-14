Rahul Raj Singh on Vikas Gupta's claim of dating Pratyusha: She knew about his sexuality and they never dated

Rahul Raj Singh was in a relationship with Pratyusha Banerjee. The actress died in 2016 and was better known for her role in Balika Vadhu.

A few days ago former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Vikas Gupta had claimed that he and late actress Pratyusha Banerjee were dating each other. His revelation had shocked everyone as the actress’s fans. He grabbed the eyeballs of many people including the late actress’s boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh. He has reacted to his claim and called it false. He said that both had never dated and the TV producer is using her name to be in limelight. The late actress is known for her role of Anandi in Balika Vadhu.

In an interview with The Times of India, the late actress’s boyfriend said, “Vikas had proposed to her but she declined it. He is saying this to be in the limelight as the person is not alive to respond to his claims. She was always open about her relationship. And also she aware about his sexuality too.’ The former BB contestant had also claimed that the actress came to know about his bisexuality after they parted ways. Raj also mentioned that the late actress had told him that Vikas had planned a project with her, which he scrapped later.

He further says that he will file a defamatory case against the TV producer if he does not stop. To note, Rahul Raj Singh was accused of Pratyusha’s death. A case was also registered against him and later he was granted anticipatory bail by the Bombay High Court.

Coming to Vikas Gupta’s statement, he had said that they both had dated for a small period and then parted ways. His bisexuality was not the reason for their separation.

Also Read: Vikas Gupta’s biggest revelation confirms he was dating THIS late actress

Credits :The Times of India

Share your comment ×