Rahul Vaidya after finding out Hina Khan gave him dirty mattress in Bigg Boss 15: I was cursing...

A few days ago, a user shared a clip from Bigg Boss 15 where Hina Khan accidentally spills coffee on Rahul Vaidya's bed. Gauahar Khan, Sidharth Shukla, and Eijaz Khan were witnesses to this. Hina and Gauahar got panicked and tried to clean the mess but Sidharth flipped the mattress and said, "Rahul won't realise" and had a sweet laugh. The user wrote, "He said sula usko Yaha usko kya malum @rahulvaidya23 Dekh Bhai in seniors bachho ne kya kya Kiya tha Tumhare sath. @GAUAHAR_KHAN @eyehinakhan (sic)"

Rahul Vaidya noticed this and wrote, "Hinaaaaa … I was cursing Colors and Endemol the whole season ki “kaise gande mattress diye hain & now I know after 2 years who did it! Hawwww @eyehinakhan (sic)" Hina Khan replied to Rahul Vaidya's tweet by writing, "Hahahhaha it was me and Sid.. 99% me (sic)"

The singer is currently occupied with his singing projects and was recently snapped with actress-wife Disha Parmar at the Ganpati visarjan. Disha, on the other hand, is seen as Priya Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

Hina Khan was recently seen with Shaheer Sheikh in the music video 'Runjhun' that garnered praises for their onscreen chemistry. Apart from that, she kept her Instagram active with stunning travel pictures of herself from Bangkok, Thailand.

