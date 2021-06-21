Rahul Vaidya all set to announce his wedding date with ladylove Disha Parmar

After witnessing their PDA on social media, fans of Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar can rejoice as the singer finally spoke about his wedding date announcement in a recent chat. Here's what Rahul shared on the same.

Fans of Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have been waiting with bated breath to know when the adorable couple will walk down the aisle with each other. And now, it looks like the wait may be over soon as the singer hinted at his wedding date announcement in a recent chat. Rahul, who is all set to finish shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, is all set to return home and reunite with his ladylove Disha. Over the past few weeks, social media has witnessed their cute PDA and now, as the singer will be back, he spoke about his wedding plans with Disha.

In a chat with Etimes, Rahul revealed that due to the COVID 19 pandemic, Disha and he had to push their wedding plans a number of times. However, the singer went on to share that he wishes to invite his loved ones to his and Disha's wedding and hence, the current restriction of only 25 guests comes in the way. He said, "Yes, we have had to push our wedding quite a few times because of the pandemic. Owing to the ongoing crisis, we can invite only 25 people, while I would want at least my close relatives and friends in attendance. However, we hope to announce the date soon."

Owing to the ongoing crisis, we can invite only 25 people, while I would want at least my close relatives and friends in attendance. However, we hope to announce the date soon. Rahul Vaidya

Well, that surely comes as a relief for his and Disha's fans who have been waiting since Bigg Boss 14 to see the couple tie the knot. It was on the show that Rahul had confessed his feelings for Disha and it had left the entire nation in awe of their love story. Recently, when Disha was missing Rahul and wanted him to return home, he joked about quitting the reality show for her and coming home to her. The duo had also featured in a song music video Madhanyan and that too created a lot of buzz about their wedding.

Meanwhile, Rahul is currently in Cape Town with other contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The shoot, apparently, has come to an end and the contestants may be back soon. Even Rohit Shetty had shared a post announcing the end of the shoot of the new season.

Also Read|Rahul Vaidya’s fiancé Disha Parmar tries cute ways to stop him from leaving for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11; WATCH

Credits :Etimes

Share your comment ×