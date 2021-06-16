Rahul Vaidya and Anushka Sen are keeping it 'cool' off the sets of KKK 11 in Cape Town; Here’s proof

Currently, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shoot is going on in Cape Town. Amid this, Rahul Vaidya and Anushka Sen have developed a great bond. Recently, they gave all a glimpse of their chill time together.

Even before Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has gone on air, the show has become the talk of the town owing to the contestants and their fun photos from the sets in Cape Town. Speaking of this, recently, Anushka Sen and Rahul Vaidya gave us all a glimpse of their fun while being off the sets of the show with a photo. Over the past few weeks, Rahul and Anushka have developed a great bond as they compete in KKK 11 and well, amid this, they keep sharing photos and moments with each other on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka shared a cute photo with Rahul in which the two could be seen chilling together post KKK 11 shoot. With it, they shared with the fans how they keep it cool post their stunt shoots in Khatron Ke Khiladi. In the photo, Anushka is seen clad in a white top with red shorts and sneakers. On the other hand, Rahul is seen sporting a smart look in a black jacket with matching jeans and shoes.

Sharing the photo, Anushka tagged Rahul and added a cool smiley as a caption. The cute photo was also reposted by Rahul on his Instagram handle. Meanwhile, Rahul and Anushka often get joined by other contestants while hanging out in Cape Town. Currently, the shoot is going on with taskmaster Rohit Shetty and fans have been excited to see the new season of the stunt-based reality show. This season will see big names like Shweta Tiwari, Abhinav Shukla, , Rahul Vaidya, Anushka Sen, Aastha Gill, Vishal Singh, Varun Soon, Mahekk Chahal and others compete against one another.

