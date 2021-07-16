Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are now man and wife; Check out FIRST photo of the couple as newlyweds

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar tied the knot in an intimate wedding. The newlyweds looked straight out of a fairy tale on their D-day.

The television world's one of the most loved couples, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar got married today in the presence of their family members and close friends. Their marriage was trending with the hashtag DisHulWedding. The star couple had announced their wedding date on social media a few days back. They posted a joint statement. Fans had been eagerly waiting for this day. The singer’s close friends Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were also part of the wedding. Congratulatory messages have been pouring in from all corners.

Their first picture as husband and wife is out finally. Rahul is seen wearing a cream colour sherwani which has heavy golden embroidery work. He is also seen wearing a long Kundan necklace along with a golden turban and looks beyond charming. Disha opted for a red colour lehenga with peacock embroidery done on it. Her makeup is on point and she is also seen wearing Kundan jewellery. Keeping her hair in a simple bun style, she styled it with gajra.

The couple looked a perfect match as they posed for the shutterbugs. They smiled and wave at them. Take a look here:

Other Bigg Boss 14 contestants have also wished the couple for their new journey. Several fan pages dedicated to the couple have been sharing pictures from their wedding festivities. Their Mehendi ceremony took place on Wednesday and the Haldi function was on Thursday.

“With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July,” Vaidya and Parmar said. The singer had proposed to the actress on the reality show Bigg Boss 14 last year. They were supposed to get married in February but their plans were postponed due to the second wave of the pandemic.

Credits :Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Instagram

