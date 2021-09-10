Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar celebrate their first Ganesh Chaturthi together post marriage; See Post

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have been one of the most talked about couples in the telly world. The couple, who made their relationship official during Rahul’s stint on Bigg Boss 14, tied the knot in July this year and have been enjoying every bit of their married life. And now, the newlyweds are celebrating their first Ganesh Utsav together and the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant took to social media to share a glimpse of their Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

In the pics, Rahul and Disha were seen twinning in yellow for this auspicious occasion. While the former Indian Idol singer was seen wearing a yellow coloured kurta which he had paired with white pyjama, his ladylove looked stunning in her yellow saree which she had paired with a red blouse. The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress was dishing out true blue traditional vibes with her new bahu look as she wore her mangalsutra and sindoor. On the other hand, Rahul and Disha had welcomed Lord Ganesh with a lot of enthusiasm and placed it on a beautifully decorated shelf that was decked with red roses. Rahul captioned the image as, “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi”.

Take a look at Rahul Vaidya’s post from his Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations:

Check out Rahul Vaidya Disha Parmar's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration video here:

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Disha Parmar recently made the headlines after she was roped in to play the lead in the much awaited Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 opposite Nakuul Mehta. The actress will be seen reprising Sakshi Tanwar’s role in the show while Nakuul got into the shoes of Ram Kapoor. On the other hand, Rahul is currently seen as one of the strong contestants on Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

