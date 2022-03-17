Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar clicked at the airport with their new luxury car; PHOTOS

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are one of the most loved and adored couples in the telly world. The duo had been dating for a few years and tied the knot in July 2021. The couple enjoys a massive fan following on social media. They recently bought a luxury car, which was spotted at the airport when Disha had come to drop off Rahul.

As per the paparazzi pics, Rahul Vaidya was going to board the flight and his sweet wife had come to see him off at the airport. Rahul had sported a blue tracksuit and black sunglasses. He wore brown shoes and was also carrying a bag. Disha Parmar looked marvellous in a white t-shirt and bright pink lounge pants. Her hair was open and she wore studs, a watch and brown flat slippers. She hugged Rahul before he went inside the airport. They were seen coming out of a brand-new black luxury car. On being asked about who gifted the car to whom, Rahul replied, “Madam ne car khudko gift kari hai”.

See pictures here:

Disha Parmar is presently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2. Her pairing with actor Nakuul Mehta is getting a lot of appreciation from the audience.

Rahul Vaidya was last seen in the stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, and prior to the show, he was the runner up of the reality show Bigg Boss 14.



