Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar date night PICS prove they are the cutest couple in town

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are among the most popular couples in the entertainment industry. Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 actress has been dating Rahul for some time and latter proposed to her on national television, during his stint in Bigg Boss 14. The couple tied the knot in July 2021 and they love to share pictures of themselves on social media. The couple had recently gone for a date night and their goofy pics are all over the internet.

In the pictures shared by Disha Parmar, she is seen with her husband Rahul Vaidya. He is seen hugging her and she is seated in front of him. The couple seems like they had a great time together as they are seen making goofy faces. In another picture, Rahul is seen kissing her on the cheek as she blushed. Disha had sported a black top and blue denims, while Rahul has sported a white t-shirt and white shorts. Disha had captioned, “Date Night with Boo.”

See the post here-

Their friends and fans are loving the adorable pictures of the couple. Shubhaavi Choksey commented, “Too tooooo cute touch wood”. A fan wrote, “Adorable”, another said, “Aww dishul”. A fan wrote, “Haaaye le my cuties”, “Cute couple ever”, “God bless you both”, etc.

Disha Parmar is presently seen playing the role of Priya in Ekta Kapoor’s popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2, opposite Nakuul Mehta. Rahul Vaidya was last in the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and the entertainment-based show, The Khatra Khatra Show, hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

