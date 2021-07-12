Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar: From first meeting, dating to marriage; Timeline of the couple's relationship

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are getting married on July 16. The singer had proposed to his lady love when he was inside the Bigg Boss’s house.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are finally getting married on July 16. The couple had recently announced and since then their fans are waiting for D Day. For a long time, everyone was waiting for the marriage announcement but due to the singer’s work commitment and other reasons, they were not announcing. Earlier, this month, he was in Cape Town shooting for the adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. To note, the couple is the most loved one in the telly world. Their wedding is trending.

Preparations are also going on in full swing. Aly Goni has been sharing dance practice videos on his Instagram stories which are increasing the excitement level among the fans. They are waiting to see them as bride and groom. However, the other details are not shared. But recently, the couple got a hand clay impression done ahead of their wedding. The singer has said he is very excited about his marriage as it will special day of his life. At their wedding, only close friends and family members have been invited.

With so many things happening, here's a look complete at the duo's love story. From their first meeting, dating to marriage, a look at Disha and Rahul’s love story:

And they met:

The singer had once revealed that he met his lady love through common friends. They connected instantly and used to hang out together. But they did not realised their feelings for each other. They considered themselves as good friends. But Also, this friendship gradually turned into love. However, they never proposed to each other.

This relationship was further strengthened when the singer’s song 'Yaad Teri' was released in 2019. In this song, he was seen opposite Disha and the song eventually turned out to be a super hit. To note, before entering Bigg Boss' house, when he was asked if he was dating the actress, he refused. But then what happened everyone knows.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidyarkv)

Proposal:

He proposed marriage to her on national television and expressed his feelings. This was a shock for all his fans and family. On her birthday, he went down on his knees, took out a ring, and asked her a question. He also wore a T-shirt which had written “Marry Me?” inside a heart drawn with lipstick. After 11 long days, the actress finally sent her answer to his proposal.

The wedding will take place in Mumbai on July 16. The invitation is out. The singer revealed that marriage will be held according to the Vedic rituals. We wish the couple all happiness and love for their future life.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Vedika Bhandari says Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar are perfect for each other; Shares sangeet deets

Credits :India Today

Share your comment ×