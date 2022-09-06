Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar groove together on ‘Ambara de Taare’; Watch their VIDEO

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are among the most adored couples of the telly town. Rahul had done his grand proposal in Bigg Boss 14 house and Disha has come inside the house to accept his proposal. The couple got married in July last year and it was a grand celebration which was attended by their friends from the industry. Rahul Vaidya has recently released his one minute song named ‘Ambara de Taare’ and the couple is seen dancing adorably.

In the video shared by Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant, he is seen twinning with his wife Disha Parmar. The stunning chemistry is quite visible in their dance sequence on Rahul’s new one minute song. Disha is looking gorgeous in white saree with golden borders. She paired it with golden large earring. Rahul Vaidya has worn a white ethnic style shirt with mirror work on it. The duo looks mushy as they co-ordinated dance steps for the song. Rahul Vaidya has dropped a heart in the captions.

On the professional front, Rahul Vaidya has participated in a reality shows, including Indian Idol, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, and Bigg Boss 14. He was also seen in the entertainment-based show, The Khatra Khatra Show, hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

He has lent his magical voice to some of the most popular tracks and released several successful albums over the years. Rahul has now collaborated with popular television actress and model Kanika Mann on an upcoming music video. The two are currently stationed in Delhi shooting for the same. Apart from singing the song, Rahul will also feature in it alongside Kanika.

