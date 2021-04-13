Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar make for a perfect couple as they celebrate Gudi Padwa together; See Pics

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have been winning hearts with the adorable equation as they celebrated their first Gudi Padwa as a couple.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have among the most talked about couples in the television industry. They have been dating each other for a while now and had grabbed the eyeballs after they had confessed their feelings on national media during Rahul’s stint in Bigg Boss 14. Ever since then, Rahul and Disha have been going strong and never misses a chance to dish out major couple goals to fans. And while they continue to woo fans with their sizzling equation, Rahul and Disha were seen celebrating their first Gudi Padwa together.

In fact, we have got our hands on the pics of their Gudi Padwa celebrations. In the pics, the former Indian Idol singer was dressed in a sky blue coloured kurta and white pyjama. On the other hand, Disha opted for an onion pink coloured saree and was also seen giving a Maharashtrian touch to her look and also decided to keep her hair locks open. This isn’t all. The love birds were also seen performing the Gudi Padwa rituals together.

Take a look at Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s Gudi Padwa celebration pics:

Meanwhile, the lovebirds recently made the headlines after they had shared a pic of themselves dressed as bride and groom on social media. There were reports that Rahul and Disha had tied the knot in hush hush wedding and the couple were inundated with congratulatory messages. However, it turned out to be their first look from their upcoming song. Speaking about the wedding, Rahul and Disha are expected to tie the knot soon and are already in talks for the same.

Also Read: Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar share first look of their song; Leave fans wandering about their hush hush wedding

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×