Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar mark one month anniversary with this throwback PIC from their wedding

The entire nation watched as Rahul Vaidya proposed to Disha Parmar on the popular television reality show Bigg Boss 14. Weeks later, she appeared on the same show to accept his wedding proposal on national television. And thus began the hashtag DisHul story. After waiting a few more months, the couple finally tied the knot on July 16th this year. The wedding took place after Rahul returned from Cape Town, South Africa, where he was shooting for the latest season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

The wedding was a lavish affair – the traditional big fat Indian marriage with various rituals and events like Mehendi, Haldi and Chooda functions. The star-studded function was graced by many television celebs and Rahul and Disha’s close friends like Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin. While scenes from the wedding are still fresh in people’s minds, it’s already been a month since the DisHul wedding. Marking their one-month anniversary Disha took to Instagram to share a beautiful throwback picture from their grand wedding day.

The picture shared by Disha on her Instagram stories features her and Rahul in their luxurious wedding attires. While Rahul wore an ivory Sherwani, Disha was looking every bit royal in her red saree. The photograph captures the special moment when Rahul applied sindoor (vermilion) on Disha, as per the traditional Hindu custom.

Have a look at the special moment shared by Disha on her Instagram story

The couple has been making headlines since Bigg Boss 14 times. Currently, on the work front, Disha will be seen opposite Nakuul Mehta in Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2. Rahul Vaidya has been featuring on Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11.

