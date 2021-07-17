Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s wedding invitation card is all about elegance; Here’s a look

As Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are gearing up for their sangeet night, here is a glimpse of their wedding invitation card.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have been all over the trends these days. The lovebirds, who have been dating for a while, had tied the knot in a grand ceremony on July 16. Yes, Rahul and Disha are official man and wife now and they can’t stop beaming with happiness as they begin their new journey together. Interestingly, the couple’s wedding has been creating a lot of buzz since early this month ever since Rahul and Disha had announced their wedding date. In fact, the social media has also been abuzz with glimpses of their preparation for the big day.

And while the newlyweds are gearing up for their sangeet night now, we have got our hands on their wedding invitation. Rahul and Disha’s wedding invitation came in a rose gold coloured box which had the first initial of the bride and groom designed on it. The box featured the invitation card which appeared to be a rose gold coloured booklet and it opened to the invitation card. The card was printed in golden colour on a white background and looked elegant and regal.

Take a look at Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s wedding card:

Meanwhile, talking about Rahul and Disha’s wedding, the bride’s best friend Vedika Bhandari exclusively told Pinkvilla, “It was wonderful, actually perfect. You know fairy tales do come true. They (Disha and Rahul) were very excited, but I think they were also very tired. They are happy, and I am happy that they are finally married”.

Also Read: PHOTO: Rahul Vaidya shares FIRST selfie with wife Disha Parmar as a newlyweds

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×