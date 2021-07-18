Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar Sangeet: Newlyweds set the stage on fire by performing on SRK songs; Watch

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar tied the knots on July 16. Reversing the tradition, the couple hosted Sangeet ceremony post their wedding. Scroll below to see the pictures and videos.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have embarked on a new journey as a married couple. The duo tied the knot on July 16 and hosted a grand wedding reception late in the evening. The duo have been in the limelight ever since they announced their wedding. On July 17, the newlyweds hosted a Sangeet ceremony with their loved ones. The lovebirds reversed the tradition by organising their Sangeet ceremony after the wedding. The couple looked royal on the evening. While, Disha donned a shimmery blue Indo-western dress, Rahul opted for a formal suit.

The couple’s marriage was trending with the hashtag DisHulWedding. Dishul, as fondly called by fans, set the stage on fire with their rocking performances on ’s movie songs. The man and the wife won the hearts through their dance at the Sangeet ceremony. Television celebrities including Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, , Vikas Gupta and many others graced the occasion. It was surely a star-studded Sangeet ceremony post their wedding.

Take a sneak peek into Rahul and Disha’s fun-filled Sangeet ceremony:

The star couple had announced their wedding date on social media a few days back. They posted a joint statement. “With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July,” Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar said. The singer had proposed to the actress on the reality show Bigg Boss 14 last year. They were supposed to get married in February but their plans were postponed due to the second wave of the pandemic.

