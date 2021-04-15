Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar share a ‘yellow’ connection as they happily get clicked together; SEE PHOTOS

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar were recently spotted by paparazzi as the adorable couple graciously smiled for the pictures. The couple looked ravishing in their matching attire.

The Bigg Boss 14 runner-up and prominent singer Rahul Vaidya was recently spotted with fiancé Disha Parmar. They were seen in Santacruz East and looked marvelous together. Rahul had sported a full black T-shirt with yellow pants. He had accessorized the look with white sports shoes, a chain, and sunglasses. His lady love is seen wearing a yellow-colored beautiful chicken work kurta along with white embroidered and loose palazzo pants. She looked charming in the soothing summer combination.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have recently posted a picture of themselves clad in wedding outfits, which has made the netizens speculate about their secret wedding. But it turns out, they have not got married but had worn the costumes for their upcoming music video. As per the post of Rahul Vaidya, the real-life couple Rahul and Disha will soon appear in their very first music video named “Madhanya”, which is a wedding-based love song.

Their romantic was full filmy style and the way they care for each other is definitely what we call 'Couple goals'. Their strong romantic chemistry was also visible when they were spotted recently, wearing matching colors. Take a look-

Rahul Vaidya had proposed to marry his long-term girlfriend Disha Parmar, inside the Bigg Boss 14 house in front of the whole nation. Disha too came inside the Bigg Boss 14 house, where she accepted his proposal. The couple will tie the wedding knot very soon.

