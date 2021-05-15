Rahul Vaidya becomes 'paid admirer' of Divyanka Tripathi on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11; Says she is paying him well

Rahul Vaidya engages in a funny banter with co-contestant Divyanka Tripathi as they have fun while shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

The shoot for the most exciting and adventurous stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has started. All the contestants have reached the venue in Cape Town and they are very excited to do various stunts and tasks. Apart from the shoot, the actors are also seen having a lot of fun on the shoot. They often share videos and pictures of themselves as they enjoy the time with the fellow contestants after the shoot. Amid this, Dahiya had also shared a dance sequence on ‘Suraj Hua Maddham’. And now, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress has shared a video of her fun banter with Rahul Vaidya wherein he was seen praising Divyanka.

In a post shared by the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant spoke about the actress’ performance during a stunt and quipped saying that there was an animal stunt that Divyanka performed so perfectly which left the animal got scared of her. Following this, the actress stated that she has appointed Rahul for praising her. She said that she has paid him for praising her, as he is a very good speaker so she likes to hear praises only from him. To this, Rahul Vaidya replied that she has paid him a hefty amount for it.

Meanwhile, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will have Rohit Shetty as its host and it is expected to go on-air by July 2021. Some other popular contestants of the show are Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood, Aastha Gill, and others.

